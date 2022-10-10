St Johns Burlington Church set to create Warm Space area to help combat cost-of-living crisis

St John’s Burlington Methodist Church on St John Street is offering a warm, welcoming and safe space for everyone to come along and enjoy refreshments and conversation.

St John’s Burlington Methodist Church on St John Street is offering a warm, welcoming and safe space for everyone to come along and enjoy refreshments and conversation.

The ‘Warm Space’ will be open every Monday from October 24 to November 28 between 10am and 4pm and it is hoped that this project will continue throughout the Winter period.

A church spokesperson said: “The cost-of-living crisis is plunging more people into poverty and with utility bills continuing to rise, some people will have no choice but to be cold this winter.

“There’s access to wi-fi, jigsaws, board games, toys for little ones will be available and everyone is invited to come and go as they please or stay all day! This is our gift from the church.”