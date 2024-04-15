St Oswald's Church at Lythe, near Whitby, to host chamber music concert

St Oswald's Church, Lythe.

The line-up for the quartet is Tony Mason and Martin Hall on violins, Liz Hydes on viola and Steve Restorick on cello.

The quartet is delighted to be joined by guests James Lloyd and Rachel Emerson on French horn to play Beethoven’s Sextet for two horns and string quartet, opus 81.

The horns show off their agility in the outer movements, and are beautifully mellow in the slow movement in the middle.

The other pieces in the programme are for the string quartet. Schubert's opus 125 no 1 in E flat and Mozart's k575 in D.

Tickets cost £7 and there will be a complimentary glass of wine or fruit juice.

All proceeds go to the Restoration Appeal.

The concert at St Oswald’s Church, Lythe, starts at 7pm.