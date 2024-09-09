St Oswald's Church at Lythe, near Whitby, to host last in Chamber Music series 2024

St Oswald's Church, Lythe.

The final concert in the St Oswald's Chamber Music 2024 series takes place in St Oswald's Church, Lythe, on Saturday September 21.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four members of the St Hilda's Ensemble are delighted to welcome principal flautist of Scarborough Symphony Orchestra Catherine Wrigley to play two of Mozart's Flute Quartets, and these will be paired with two quartets by Johann Albrechtsberger written for the slightly unusual combination of one violin, two violas and one cello.

All the pieces are from the heart of the Classical period and will transport you into the world of Jane Austen.

The concert is due to get under way at 7pm.

Entry £7 with students free, and comes with a complimentary glass of wine or fruit juice.

There is plenty of free parking in the field beside the church.