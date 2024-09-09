St Oswald's Church at Lythe, near Whitby, to host last in Chamber Music series 2024
Four members of the St Hilda's Ensemble are delighted to welcome principal flautist of Scarborough Symphony Orchestra Catherine Wrigley to play two of Mozart's Flute Quartets, and these will be paired with two quartets by Johann Albrechtsberger written for the slightly unusual combination of one violin, two violas and one cello.
All the pieces are from the heart of the Classical period and will transport you into the world of Jane Austen.
The concert is due to get under way at 7pm.
Entry £7 with students free, and comes with a complimentary glass of wine or fruit juice.
There is plenty of free parking in the field beside the church.
