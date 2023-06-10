St Paul's Cathedral organist to give recital in Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby

William Fox, Acting Organist at St Paul’s Cathedral, will be giving a recital on the organ on Saturday July 8.

Mr Fox, who is from Fylingthorpe, began his musical career as a chorister at York Minster, and has played the organ of St Paul’s since 2018.

He played at the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II; three months later he played at the National Service of Prayer and Reflection following her death – both services were broadcast to millions around the world.

St Paul's Cathedral organist William Fox, formerly of Fylingthorpe. picture: Hugh Warwick.

It is an opportunity to hear a world-class musician playing a programme of beautiful music – from William Byrd and JS Bach to Florence Price and John Ireland, to celebrate 150 years of St Stephen’s.

St Stephen’s Church is planning to launch a bursary fund for aspiring young organists hoping to follow in Mr Fox’s footsteps.

Speaking after the Platinum Jubilee concert, Mr Fox said: “It was an amazing service in a great atmosphere.

"After Covid, it was really good to do something like that - the last big thing was the Queen's 90th birthday.”

And he added that it was a “huge honour” to play the organ for the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral.

Tickets for the July 8 recital (£5 adults/£2 children) can be reserved by ringing 01947 880093, or pay on the door (cash only) – retiring collection for the Young Organists Bursary Fund.

Refreshments available, doors open 2.30pm.