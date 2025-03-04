Staff and children at Lythe School, near Whitby, delighted with Ofsted report

Lythe School is celebrating a very encouraging Ofsted report which has just been published.

The village school got good ratings for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision, following its recent inspection.

Andrew Wood, who will be taking over as Head of Lythe and Goathland Schools after Easter, said: “This is mainly due to the massive hard work of the staff, children and governing bodies.”

Inspectors described Lythe School as “a close-knit and nurturing school” where pupils flourish.

"The school takes full advantage of its coastal surroundings, with forest and beach school activities standing out as highlights of pupils’ week,” the report said.

"Children love exploring the natural environment and developing their skills in creative and outdoor learning.

“Pupils have a strong sense of belonging and pride in their school and there are positive relationships between pupils, staff and families.

"The school’s ethos shapes the culture of respect and kindness.”

Inspectors also noted that parents spoke highly of the school’s efforts to “engage families and foster a love of learning in every child”.

They said the school had developed a broad and ambitious curriculum that reflected the school’s local context and that the curriculum delivery of individual subjects had been carefully restructured to support better learning outcomes.

Positive comments were also given on how the staff work together to provide tailored support for pupils with SEND.

Staff are well trained to identify their needs quickly and they have a deep understanding of each pupil’s needs.

Children’s behaviour is good in lessons and playtimes, the report said, and added that children in the early years make a strong start.

"The early years provision is engaging and inclusive,” it said.

"The spacious outdoor area is a vibrant space, where children explore, problem solve, and learn collaboratively.

"Teachers skilfully weave the children’s interests into their planning, ensuring activities are purposeful.”

Inspectors also praised the governing body as highly effective and added: “They provide timely support and challenge.

"Their expertise and passion have strengthened the school recently.”

The school was advised by the Ofsted team to continue to review the reading curriculum to further improve pupils’ attainment and readiness for the next stage.