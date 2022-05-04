Staff and families from Eastfield Morrisons raise more than £500 for Scarborough RNLI with charity walk

Colleagues from Morrisons in Eastfield and their children embarked on a sponsored walk from The Sands to the lifeboat station to raise money for Scarborough RNLI, taking part in the charity's 'May Day Mile' fundraising scheme.
The children carried buckets and collected donations on their walk along Marine Drive and enjoyed a "fantastic" day. On arrival at the lifeboat station, the fundraisers were greeted by Scarborough RNLI Chairman Colin Woodhead, who thanked them for their efforts.
Kim Rudge, Morrisons' Scarborough Community Champion, said the supermarket's colleagues were "thrilled" to take part and encourage a younger generation to get involved and learn about the life-saving work of the RNLI.
A total of £545 was donated to the lifeboat station when the fundraisers arrived and a further £150 is expected to be collected in the coming weeks, with Morrisons set to match the children's final donation total.