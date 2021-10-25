Photo of the team at Ayton and Snainton Medical Practice, pictured with Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director at Saint Catherine’s.

For six weeks, from November 1, teams at Ayton and Snainton Medical Practice will be creating their own Great British Bake Off and selling the goods for £1 a slice.

Each week, the teams will be creating a themed bake, just like the TV show. The themes include cakes, biscuits, savouries, bakes from your childhood, ‘not baked’ week and Christmas bakes. The event will also feature a raffle with donated prizes up for grabs.

Kerry Kay, practice administrator who is organising the event, said: “We have chosen to support our local hospice this year as we realise that during the pandemic fundraising efforts have been seriously depleted.”

Kerry added: "We are hoping to have a local celebrity guest to come and support our Bake Off event during the final week.”