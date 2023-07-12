News you can trust since 1882
Staff member at Bridlington care home receives award for impressive 10 years of service

A Care Worker at Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington has received a prestigious 10 Year Service Award.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST

Debbie Marston, started work at Barchester, in July 2013, and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Debbie is a very popular member of the Mallard Court care team, and is and much loved by the residents, their families and staff alike.

She has also worked within the care sector in the Bridlington community for over 37 years.

Debbie Marston started work at Barchester Healthcare in July 2013 and has recently won an award for her 10 years of service.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Debbie has achieved this milestone.

“It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Dianne Peters General Manager of Mallard Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Debbie. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.

“I speak for all of us here at Mallard Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Debbie!”

