The new stained glass memorial at Whitby Pavilion is unveiled by Jordan Butler.

In particular, the memorial honours Ken and Katrina Butler, of Sleights, who between them had notched up a cumulative total of around 70 years' involvement with Whitby Pavilion.

It was unveiled by Ken and Katrina’s son Jordan at a Welcome Back Afternoon held by Friends of Pavilion, which commissioned the piece of stained glass artwork from artist Janet Fraser.

Ken and Katrina (nee Stead) were founder life members of Friends, and tribute was paid to their long association with the Pavilion and its local theatrical groups by Friends’ chairman Elizabeth Cheyne.

Stained glass artist Janet Fraser with Mark and Jordan Butler; front, Friends’ chairman Elizabeth Cheyne and Mark’s daughter Olivia.

Members of the couple’s family joined Friends for the ceremony, along with many representatives of Whitby’s amateur theatre companies and Pavilion staff.

“It was a memorable and moving event, and wonderful to see so many people turn out to honour this very special couple,” a spokesman for Friends of Whitby Pavilion told the Whitby Gazette.

The memorial, a circular stained glass panel, takes pride of place in the Pavilion Cafe, at the head of the stairs - where it replaces what used to be a planter.

“The plants had died during lockdown, and Pavilion manager Jill Gomez-Mannion asked if Friends could come up with a project to replace it.

An inscription on the plaque.

“It seemed the ideal spot to place the memorial we were planning in memory not only of Ken and Katrina but all supporters and friends sadly lost to us over the years.

"We hope that when people look at it, they will think of those known to them.

“We are delighted with Janet’s design, which prominently features the traditional theatre masks of comedy and tragedy.

"There is also a reference to The Sound of Music, the show during which Ken and Katrina met, and Janet has even cunningly incorporated an ammonite as a symbol for Whitby.”

The successful afternoon included entertainment from Whitby U3A’s Whaler Band, and members of the Spot on Musicals company, who included a moving performance of Edelweiss, from the Sound of Music, in their medley of songs from the shows.