Lee Jackson, helm of Staithes and Runswick lifeboat said: ‘Upon assessing the situation it was decided the safest course of action would be to take the casualty vessel under tow to the nearest practical and safe harbour.

"This was a routine tow in favourable weather conditions, albeit quite a long one at just over nine miles.”

Because of low tides at Staithes, the vessel was taken under tow to Whitby, arriving just after 2pm – aropund two hours after first being contacted by HM Coastguard.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat B-897 Sheila and Dennis Tongue III ready for service. picture: RNLI/James Stoker

Staithes and Runswick lifeboat returned to station at 3pm.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat has been in operation since 1978 with Atlantic B-Class inshore lifeboats (ILBs).