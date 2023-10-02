Staithes and Runswick lifeboat crew called to broken down boat
Lee Jackson, helm of Staithes and Runswick lifeboat said: ‘Upon assessing the situation it was decided the safest course of action would be to take the casualty vessel under tow to the nearest practical and safe harbour.
"This was a routine tow in favourable weather conditions, albeit quite a long one at just over nine miles.”
Because of low tides at Staithes, the vessel was taken under tow to Whitby, arriving just after 2pm – aropund two hours after first being contacted by HM Coastguard.
Staithes and Runswick lifeboat returned to station at 3pm.
Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat has been in operation since 1978 with Atlantic B-Class inshore lifeboats (ILBs).
The present ILB at the station B-897 Sheila and Dennis Tongue III has been on station since 2016.