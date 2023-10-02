News you can trust since 1882
Staithes and Runswick lifeboat crew called to broken down boat

Staithes and Runswick RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews were tasked by the Coastguard to locate a 21ft angling boat which had suffered engine failure just over four miles north of Staithes on September 30.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:21 BST
Lee Jackson, helm of Staithes and Runswick lifeboat said: ‘Upon assessing the situation it was decided the safest course of action would be to take the casualty vessel under tow to the nearest practical and safe harbour.

"This was a routine tow in favourable weather conditions, albeit quite a long one at just over nine miles.”

Because of low tides at Staithes, the vessel was taken under tow to Whitby, arriving just after 2pm – aropund two hours after first being contacted by HM Coastguard.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat B-897 Sheila and Dennis Tongue III ready for service. picture: RNLI/James Stoker
Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat B-897 Sheila and Dennis Tongue III ready for service. picture: RNLI/James Stoker
Staithes and Runswick lifeboat returned to station at 3pm.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat has been in operation since 1978 with Atlantic B-Class inshore lifeboats (ILBs).

The present ILB at the station B-897 Sheila and Dennis Tongue III has been on station since 2016.

