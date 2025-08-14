Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Weekend 2025 raises more than £10,000

Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s annual Lifeboat Weekend has once again proven a resounding success, raising more than £10,000 to support the charity’s vital life-saving work at sea.

The weekend began in true Staithes tradition with the iconic nightgown parade on the Friday evening.

Led by talented musicians and escorted by HM Coastguard, villagers, volunteers, and visitors – clad in nightwear – marched up the cobbled high street.

As the parade progressed, donations were tossed into an RNLI flag and collected in buckets, continuing a custom rooted in Staithes carnivals of decades past.

Saturday's festivities included the raft race, seen here approaching the finish line across the harbour in Staithes. photo: RNLI/James Stoker

On the Saturday morning, volunteers set up a stall in Runswick Bay selling RNLI memorabilia, while Tides Coffee Bar & Beach Shop contributed to the cause by donating £250 from morning refreshment sales.

The Staithes Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat, Sheila and Dennis Tongue III, was scheduled to visit for a demonstration, but was instead called into action by HM Coastguard to assist a vessel with mechanical failure near Runswick Bay.

The casualty boat was taken under tow to Whitby, the nearest suitable port due to tidal conditions.

Back in Staithes, stalls lined the harbour and the Rapid Relief Team fired up the BBQ.

Stormy Stan making new friends in the village. photo: Nicola Gething

Visitors were treated to the arrival of Redcar RNLI’s Atlantic 85 and Whitby RNLI’s Shannon Class lifeboat.

At 2pm, a dramatic explosion – reminiscent of traditional maroons – signalled the official opening of the event.

Stormy Stan made a cheerful appearance, posing for photos with visitors, while rescue demonstrations captivated crowds in the harbour.

The afternoon saw the ever-popular raft race, with one enthusiastic participant wielding a broom as an oar.

Whitby, Redcar and Staithes and Runswick’s RNLI lifeboats in the harbour during Lifeboat Weekend 2025. photo: David Manship

The fancy dress parade added colour and flair, culminating in a lively performance by the Middlesbrough Jazz and Blues Orchestra.

As night fell, G2 Fireworks lit up the sky with a spectacular display, continuing their generous tradition of support.

The hotly-contested Duck Race brought excitement to the final day, with Daffy Duck emerging victorious.

Sunday morning featured open-air services in both Staithes and Runswick Bay, offering moments of reflection and gratitude.

During the Staithes service, Jitu Desai received a certificate recognising his continued support of Lifeboat Weekend and his generous contribution of the fireworks display.

Lifeboat crew member Cameron Sykes was also commended for his response to a medical incident in the village, reflecting the dedication of RNLI volunteers both on and off water.

Colin Harrison, Lifeboat Weekend Coordinator, shared his appreciation: "We were blessed with glorious weather for this year’s Lifeboat Weekend, and thanks to the dedication of our volunteers and the support from our community, it was a truly memorable event.

“On behalf of Staithes and Runswick RNLI Lifeboat Station, heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us and helped make it such a success.”