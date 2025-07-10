Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Weekend 2025: see what's planned for this year's event

Staithes and Runswick RNLI is finalising preparations for Lifeboat Weekend 2025, which takes place from Friday August 8 to Sunday August 10.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is a highlight of the calendar, uniting villagers, visitors and supporters for a weekend of vital fundraising for the RNLI.

Colin Harrison, Lifeboat Weekend Coordinator, said: “We’re hoping the recent sunny weather continues, to bring plenty of people along to enjoy Lifeboat Weekend 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see what the RNLI does and how their generous donations directly support our work and the efforts of our volunteers.

Visitors line the beck side at 2024's Staithes and Runswick lifeboat weekend. photo: RNLI/James Stoker

“As well as having fun, we want to raise vital funds and share important messages about water safety and the role we play here at Staithes and Runswick RNLI.”

The weekend begins on Friday evening in Staithes with a live performance from Middlesbrough Jazz and Blues Orchestra and other local talented musicians.

The evening continues with the Nightgown Parade, where villagers, visitors and volunteer crew — all in nightwear — will parade up the High Street, led by the band in a unique and cheerful village tradition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, events start in Runswick Bay with a visit from the inshore lifeboat (pending operational needs).

Over in Staithes, the Rapid Relief Team will host a charity barbecue from midday, joined by a range of stalls and games to raise funds for the RNLI.

Both on the Staith with a stall and in the North Side RNLI shop there will be souvenirs, gifts and RNLI Christmas cards for sale.

The afternoon’s highlight includes a lifeboat exercise featuring the Staithes lifeboat, visiting flank stations, RNLI lifeguards, and other search and rescue partners (subject to operational requirements).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun continues with the home-made raft race, setting off from the lifeboat slipway.

The Saturday concludes with the fancy dress parade at 6pm, more live music from the Middlesbrough Jazz and Blues Orchestra, and a stunning fireworks display by G2 Fireworks, lighting up the Staithes skies.

On Sunday at 11am, spectators will line the beck for the duck race, as hundreds of yellow ducks make their way toward the finish line near the lifeboat slipway — a highlight for all ages.

The weekend draws to a close with thanksgiving services at both Runswick Bay and Staithes, offering a moment of quiet reflection.