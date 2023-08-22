News you can trust since 1882
Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat weekend raises more than £10,000

Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s lifeboat weekend was a great success, raising £10,365 to train and equip the station’s volunteer crew.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:53 BST

A multitude of people joined in the village festivities, which started on the Friday night with the Nightgown Parade as the volunteer lifeboat crew, villagers and visitors assembled on the Staith.

Then with a jazz band tunefully ambled through the village from the Staith up the High Street to the top of the village.

Crew, friends and family and visitors collected funds along the way, raising £330 from the parade alone.

Whitby's Trent class lifeboat George and Mary Webb makes its final appearance at Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Weekend.Whitby's Trent class lifeboat George and Mary Webb makes its final appearance at Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Weekend.
Whitby's Trent class lifeboat George and Mary Webb makes its final appearance at Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Weekend.
On Saturday a group of volunteers assembled in Runswick Bay for the arrival of the Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue III.

Tides Beach and Coffee Shop also donated the proceeds of coffee sales during the morning, raising £305.

Whitby RNLI's Trent Class lifeboat George and Mary Webb came to what will be its last lifeboat weekend visit and a demonstration rescue of a paddle boarder took place outside of the harbour.

Other highlights were a fiercely contested raft race, won by three lads and a ladder, as well as a harbourside concert by Middlesbrough Jazz and Blues Orchestra and a fireworks display by G2 Fireworks, and the duck race.

Spectacular fireworks display finishes off Staithes and Runswick LIfeboat Weekend.Spectacular fireworks display finishes off Staithes and Runswick LIfeboat Weekend.
Spectacular fireworks display finishes off Staithes and Runswick LIfeboat Weekend.

Two moving services, with music from North Skelton Brass Band, took place at Runswick Bay and Staithes, closing this year’s event.

Colin Harrison, lifeboat weekend coordinator, said: ‘The sun shone on Saturday and Sunday and a village full of people enjoyed our lifeboat weekend.

‘We would like to thank them for supporting our charity and also to thank all those volunteers who joined us to help make the day possible.”

