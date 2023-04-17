Staithes and Runswick RNLI auction hailed as 'incredible' by TV presenter Caroline Hawley

This was thanks to the support of not only bidders but those who generously donated a magnificent selection of items to support the RNLI lifeboats life-saving efforts.

The money will be used to help the volunteer crews continue to save lives at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kindly hosted by the Cod and Lobster, which was busy with donators and bidders alike, 79 lots went under the hammer, with BBC Bargain Hunt auctioneer Caroline Hawley giving her time and expertise for free and taking to the rostrum for over two hours.

TV presenter Caroline Hawley at the Staithes and Runswick RNLI auction.

The quality and variety of lots was, as ever, amazing.

This year particularly following Covid restrictions, and it being the first auction in aid of Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat in three years, the number of lots donated and variety, with items such as original artwork, prints, framed photographs, clothing and books to name but a few, has been encouraging and massively appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the furthest travelled items were those donated by a couple from America, who had visited Staithes, these being a fossilised dinosaur bone set in a sterling silver pendant, and a fossilised shark tooth, which were gathered in Utah and California, respectively.

Experiences such as a tour of ICL’s Boulby Potash Mine and breaks in cottages within the village were also among the eclectic lots.

Hawley, who has been a long-time supporter of Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat, famous for her appearances on BBC’s Bargain Hunt, said: "I’m absolutely delighted to have done this fabulous auction for the Staithes and Runswick RNLI.

"This is the first one we’ve done for three years due to interruptions with Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been better than ever, the prices have been fantastic, the attendance has been amazing, I’ve never seen so many people here.

"It’s just been absolutely incredible, and we’ve been so lucky to have fabulous donations from many different people.

"I’m deeply grateful to everybody for their contribution to the evening and their very generous payments for these lots.