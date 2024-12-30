Staithes and Runswick RNLI auction raises more than £6,000 to mark end of 200th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Staithes and Runswick RNLI auction, which marked the end of the institution’s 200th year celebrations, raised more than £6,000, thanks to the “outstanding support and generosity” of the community.

Hosted by the Cod and Lobster in Staithes with auctioneer Caroline Hawley, of BBC Bargain Hunt freely giving her time to help raise funds for the charity, the pub was full of visitors and locals alike and alive with laughter and good-natured banter as the charity auction got under way.

Caroline said: ‘The number of donations has been fantastic this year, and we would like to thank each one of the donors for the great variety of lots which went under the hammer.

"We have been able to raise this amount not only because of the generosity of donors but also because of the enthusiasm of the bidders in the room.”

Caroline Hawley donated her time for the Staithes and Runswick RNLI auction, hosted at the Cod and Lobster in Staithes. RNLI/James Stoker

An impressive and diverse array of lots, appealing to a wide range of interests, went under the hammer, with Caroline auctioning more than 70 items in just over two-and-a-half hours.

Highlights included a guided trip to Boulby Mine, the evocative Dawn of a New Era signed RAF print commemorating 617 Squadron, and a scenic trip on the Tees with Red Lion Marine.

Unique items such as former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel's gloves – with the distinctive double finger from his time playing with a broken finger – and various sporting memorabilia also drew significant attention.

Other notable lots included stays in Staithes cottages, and a rich selection of art and collectables.

The event would not have been possible without the generosity of those who donated these remarkable items and the bidders whose contributions will help support the charity to continue to save lives at sea.

Caroline added: “I have supported Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat for several years and it’s encouraging to see the turnout and number of people willing to donate towards this worthy cause.”

As the success of this year’s auction is celebrated, efforts are already turning towards building on this momentum for future events.

Anyone with items or experiences to donate to upcoming auctions is encouraged to get in touch.

Contributions, whether large or small, play a vital role in raising funds for the essential work of the RNLI.

Please contact [email protected] to donate or get involved.