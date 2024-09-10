Staithes and Runswick RNLI diverted to rescue during Monday evening training
The station’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue III was only half a mile away from the scene and the volunteer crew soon located the casualties who were with an inflatable kayak washing against the rock armour.
Two lifeboat crew went ashore and assisted the casualties to safety and recovered the kayak and a paddle board clear of the water. The casualties were unharmed other than slight shock and they were left in the safe hands of Staithes Coastguard.
James Stoker, Lifeboat Press Officer said: “Our volunteer crew train regularly ready for when the call comes to save lives at sea.
“We are ready to launch at any time. Even, like today, when taking part in our training.
"If you would like to join the charity as a volunteer at Staithes and Runswick RNLI please contact us or visit the station.”
