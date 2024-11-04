Staithes and Runswick RNLI launched after duo cut off by tide at Kettleness

Volunteer crew from Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat were paged by HM Coastguard to two people who were cut off at a point near Kettleness, east of Runswick Bay.

The casualties, who realised they were becoming cut off by the tide, dialled 999 to ask for help at 3.24pm at November 3.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI's Atlantic 85 B-Class lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue III arrived on scene quickly and located the casualties, who were using the light of the torch on their mobile phone to attract attention.

Volunteer helm Lee Jackson said: “We used a technique known as anchoring and veering to bring the lifeboat safely closer to the shore."

Staithes and Runswick RNLI volunteers during an earlier training exercise.

One volunteer crew member swam ashore and recovered the casualties one by one to the lifeboat.

While wet and cold, the casualties were fine and were brought back to the lifeboat station, where they were assessed by the Lifeboat Medical Officer and warmed up in the crew room.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat and flank station Redcar RNLI lifeboat’s volunteer crews both launched to casualties who had been cut off by the tide in the same afternoon.

Lee added: "The casualties did exactly the right thing in ringing 999 and asking for the Coastguard when they realised that they were cut off.”

When planning a day at the beach, advice is to prioritise your safety – check tide tables and be aware of the tide’s direction to avoid getting cut off.

If you don't keep an eye on the tide, you could get stranded.

If you find yourself or anyone in difficulty dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Visit https://rnli.org/safety for more.