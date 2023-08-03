Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s annual lifeboat weekend is approaching and will take place over the weekend from Friday, Augut 18 until Sunday, August 20. (Pic: Colin Harrison/RNLI )

The weekend celebrations begin on the evening of Friday, August 18 in Staithes with a jazz band and the renowned Nightgown Parade.

The lifeboat crew, villagers and visitors, all wearing nightgowns, meander in a melodious procession from the Staith up the High Street to the top of the village.

Colin Harrison, lifeboat weekend coordinator, said: “We’re hoping as many visitors as possible can come and enjoy the activities we have planned – the only thing we can’t plan is the weather. But we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the sun will shine for us.”

On Saturday, August 19, there will be the visit of Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat to Runswick Bay which is subject to operational requirements.

In Staithes, a BBQ provided by the Rapid Relief Team, charity volunteers themselves, will take place from midday.

This will be supplemented by a cake stall, along with other stalls, all of which are raising money for Staithes and Runswick RNLI.

There will be the opportunity to purchase souvenirs, including Christmas cards, from the RNLI shop both on the Staith and at the shop at North Side.

There will be the chance to see not only Staithes’ lifeboat but Redcar and Whitby’s lifeboat during the afternoon when the lifeboats will exercise with RNLI lifeguards and partner search and rescue agencies (subject to operational requirements).

Later on Saturday afternoon a fiercely contested race from the Lifeboat Slipway takes place with participants vying for victory on a diverse array of homemade rafts.

A Fancy Dress Parade, from 6pm on Saturday continues the village festivities. Entertainment by the Middlesbrough Jazz and Blues Orchestra continues until darkness falls when a spectacular firework display by the G2 fireworks team will take place.

On Sunday from 11am, crowds will line vantage points around the beck in Staithes as the annual Duck Race gets underway, where hundreds of yellow ducks are willed towards the finishing line which is by the lifeboat slipway.