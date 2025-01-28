Staithes and Runswick RNLI pays tribute to chairman Neil Anderson

By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:17 BST
Staithes and Runswick RNLI has paid tribute to its longstanding chairman, Neil Anderson, who has recently died – and paid tribute to his leadership, commitment and passion to the lifeboat service.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Neil Anderson,” the RNLI branch posted on its Facebook page.

“Neil’s dedication to Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat and its mission to save lives at sea has been unwavering for over 40 years.

"His leadership, commitment, and passion for the RNLI were evident in everything he did, including his role in marking the RNLI’s 200th anniversary – a historic milestone he was proud to be part of.

'A passion for the RNLI' - Neil Anderson
'A passion for the RNLI' - Neil Anderson

“It has been an honour to serve alongside Neil, and his guidance and kindness will be greatly missed by all of us at the station.

“Our thoughts are with Neil’s family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

