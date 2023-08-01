News you can trust since 1882
Staithes and Runswick RNLI set to host lifeboat weekend - here's what's going on

Staithes and Runswick lifeboat crew members are gearing up to once again host their annual lifeboat weekend, from August 18 to 20.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:12 BST

The event kicks off on the evening of Friday August 18 with the jazz band playing on The Staith at 7pm, prior to the traditional Nightgown Parade along the village’s cobbled streets at 7.30pm.

The Runswick Bay part of the event opens on Saturday morning and will feature a visit from Staithes and Runswick Atlantic 85 Sheila and Dennis Tongue III, while over at Staithes, a barbecue kicks things off at midday, followed by the opening ceremony and a lifeboat exercise, raft race, fancy dress parade and a spectacular fireworks display (10pm).

On the Sunday, Staithes hosts the great duck race while the North Skelton Band and Sunday service of thanksgiving takes place at both Staithes and Runswick Bay.

Visit the Staithes and Runswick RNLI Facebook page for more.

