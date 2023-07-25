Staithes and Runswick RNLI supporting World Drowning Prevention Day
Andy Monaghan, Water Safety Officer for Staithes and Runswick RNLI, is running several drop-in sessions during the day on behalf of the charity, demonstrating “talk, reach, throw” (including how to use throw bags) and the Float to Live advice.
Specific advice is being given to the youngster audience about what to do in an emergency – to ring 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Advice pertinent to the coastline at Staithes and the surrounding area is also being taught, particularly advice about checking tides times and the potential for tidal cut off, the hazards posed by cliffs and rock falls and furthermore the importance of letting someone know where you’re going and when to expect you back.
Key summer safety advice to remember
- Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags
- If you get into trouble in the water Float to Live; tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.
- Call 999 in a coastal emergency and ask for the Coastguard
Nick Ayers, water safety expert, said: “Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.
"RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling around 245 beaches this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble.
“Think about your own safety, take time to familiarise yourself with our advice and to share this with your friends and family.”
RNLI lifeguarded beaches in the Teesside, East Cleveland and North Yorkshire
Redcar
Saltburn
Runswick Bay
Sandsend
Whitby
Scarborough North Bay and Scarborough South Bay
Cayton Bay
Filey
These beaches are all patrolled daily until September 3 between 10am and 6pm.
Andy Monaghan, Water Safety Officer said: “Our RNLI lifeboats and their volunteer crews are always on call and our RNLI lifeguard teams will watch over you on your visit.
"If you are in difficulties or see someone else in trouble phone 999 and ask for the coastguard.”