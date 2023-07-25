Andy Monaghan, Water Safety Officer for Staithes and Runswick RNLI, is running several drop-in sessions during the day on behalf of the charity, demonstrating “talk, reach, throw” (including how to use throw bags) and the Float to Live advice.

Specific advice is being given to the youngster audience about what to do in an emergency – to ring 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advice pertinent to the coastline at Staithes and the surrounding area is also being taught, particularly advice about checking tides times and the potential for tidal cut off, the hazards posed by cliffs and rock falls and furthermore the importance of letting someone know where you’re going and when to expect you back.

Water Safety Officer Andy Monaghan demonstrates how to use throw bags as part of the drop in sessions at Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station. picture: James Stoker/RNLI

Key summer safety advice to remember

- Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

- If you get into trouble in the water Float to Live; tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.

- Call 999 in a coastal emergency and ask for the Coastguard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Ayers, water safety expert, said: “Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

"RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling around 245 beaches this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble.

“Think about your own safety, take time to familiarise yourself with our advice and to share this with your friends and family.”

RNLI lifeguarded beaches in the Teesside, East Cleveland and North Yorkshire

Redcar

Saltburn

Runswick Bay

Sandsend

Whitby

Scarborough North Bay and Scarborough South Bay

Cayton Bay

Filey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These beaches are all patrolled daily until September 3 between 10am and 6pm.

Andy Monaghan, Water Safety Officer said: “Our RNLI lifeboats and their volunteer crews are always on call and our RNLI lifeguard teams will watch over you on your visit.