Staithes and Runswick RNLI tractor heads off for refit - after crossing water at low tide
The station had a relief tractor delivered and the vehicles were swapped at low tide – quite a spectacle within the village.
Due to a weight limit and restrictions on Cowbar Bank the swapping of tractors involved the vehicles being brought across the harbour during low tide.
The departing vehicle travels up the slipway near the Cod and Lobster, through the High Street and up to bank top where the tractor is loaded onto waiting road transport.
Volunteer crew are posted at strategic points along the route, stopping traffic and pedestrians, along with crew walking with the tractor, ensuring the safe passage of both vehicles on their journey to and from the top of the village.
The swap of tractors, with relief tractor TW17H arriving from Clayton Engineering in Powys, Wales, was to allow for Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s resident tractor to be refitted, which happens every five years.