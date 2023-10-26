Staithes and Runswick RNLI tractor heads off for refit - after crossing water at low tide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The station had a relief tractor delivered and the vehicles were swapped at low tide – quite a spectacle within the village.

Due to a weight limit and restrictions on Cowbar Bank the swapping of tractors involved the vehicles being brought across the harbour during low tide.

The departing vehicle travels up the slipway near the Cod and Lobster, through the High Street and up to bank top where the tractor is loaded onto waiting road transport.

The Staithes and Runswick tractor and relief tractor were brought across the village harbour at low tide.

Volunteer crew are posted at strategic points along the route, stopping traffic and pedestrians, along with crew walking with the tractor, ensuring the safe passage of both vehicles on their journey to and from the top of the village.