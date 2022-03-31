Staithes and Whitby Coastguard Rescue Teams called to Skinningrove following report a dog had fallen down the cliff

Staithes Mobile 1 rope rescue vehicle near the Fan House on Wednesday afternoon.

A post on the Staithes Coastguard page read: "Her Majesty’s Coastguards do not routinely rescue animals, but will search for and recover dogs if it stops the owner behaving in a manner that might put their lives at risk.

"In windy conditions with low temperatures and wintry squalls, Staithes CRT searched the clifftop around the Fan House near Brotton and patrolled Cattersty Sands looking for the lost black spaniel.

"RNLI Redcar lifeboat searched the shoreline from Saltburn to Skinningrove using their thermal imaging equipment, and the search was joined by Whitby Coastguard.

After three hours checking all possible places where the dog might have been found both CRTs and the lifeboat were stood down by MRCC Humber.

The spaniel, a female called Ellie, was later located and a statement on Missing & Found Dogs North East UK said: "Well done to James Haddow at Saltburn Vets who stayed open for Ellie and ensured she was treated.

"She has been one very lucky girl and managed to walk away with only bruises.

"James has examined her and given treatment all free of charge.

"The support from Saltburn Vets to the trapping team has been absolutely amazing. Thank you"

A spokeswoman for Staithes Coastguard Rescue Team said, ‘When you are walking on the cliffs please keep your dogs on a lead; dogs are impulsive and don’t know that cliffs are dangerous.