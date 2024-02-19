News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Staithes Coastguard called out four times in just six hours

Staithes Coastguard has seen a busy weekend for calls as the team were called to assist with four incidents.
By Louise French
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:14 GMT
Staithes Coastguard were called out four times in less than six hours on SaturdayStaithes Coastguard were called out four times in less than six hours on Saturday
Staithes Coastguard were called out four times in less than six hours on Saturday

The team were called at 11:56am on Saturday (February 18) alongside Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team to prepare the helicopter landing site at James Cook Hospital (JCUH), Middlesbrough, for the arrival of the Coastguard Helicopter (Rescue 912) which was transporting a casualty that had been rescued by Keswick Mountain Rescue Team. (More info on their page)

At 1:22pm, whilst awaiting the arrival of Rescue 912 the teams were re-tasked to an incident on Huntcliffe, Saltburn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A dog had fallen over the cliff, luckily onto a ledge approximately 15 meters below.

Most Popular

Some team members remained at JCUH whilst others attended this incident alongside Whitby Coastguard.

All three teams were involved in setting up a rope recovery system to recover the dog, which was thankfully uninjured, to its owner.

At 2.05pm, with the above incident ongoing, the teams received reports of a child trying to climb the cliff near The Ship inn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thankfully, the child made their own way down without any assistance.

At 5.36pm the team was paged for the second time alongside Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team to again prepare the helicopter landing site at JCUH for the arrival of Rescue 912, which was transporting a casualty from an offshore vessel.

Steve Hart, Senior Coastal Operations Officer at HM Coastguard NE, said: "We want everyone to enjoy the coast.

"Don't forget though, it can be a dangerous and unforgiving place for the unwary – check tides, look at local information about currents and keep dogs on leads on cliff paths.

"However, people do get caught out.

"That's why we've got your back.

"It's why our Coastguard Rescue Teams train weekly.

"We're ready to help, to search, to rescue and to save".

Related topics:Whitby CoastguardMiddlesbrough