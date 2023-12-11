Staithes Coastguard put new early Christmas present to the test
Team members from Staithes Coastguard, Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team and Whitby Coastguard attended a training session with a full-time officer on the cliff top at Port Mulgrave, with the session based around a new piece of kit, the Lyon Obelisk.
Staithes Coastguard said: “The Obelisk is an updated version of our old Quadpod and is designed to allow rescuers to carry out rescues in a steep, rough or vertical environment.
“Its design gives rescuers much more room and manoeuvrability than the old Quadpod.
“All Coastguard Rescue Officers successfully completed the training and the Obelisk is now in Redcar and Staithes rescue vehicles, ready to be used when required.
“Thank you to everyone who gave up their time on a cold and wet day.”
Whitby coastguard team members are due to get the Lyon obelisk kit early next year once the rest of the team have received their training.