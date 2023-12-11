News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Staithes Coastguard put new early Christmas present to the test

Staithes Coastguard has been treated to an early Christmas present – a new piece of kit!
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:37 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Team members from Staithes Coastguard, Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team and Whitby Coastguard attended a training session with a full-time officer on the cliff top at Port Mulgrave, with the session based around a new piece of kit, the Lyon Obelisk.

Staithes Coastguard said: “The Obelisk is an updated version of our old Quadpod and is designed to allow rescuers to carry out rescues in a steep, rough or vertical environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Its design gives rescuers much more room and manoeuvrability than the old Quadpod.

Most Popular
Team members from Staithes Coastguard, Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team and Whitby Coastguard at a training session with a full-time officer on the clifftop at Port Mulgrave.Team members from Staithes Coastguard, Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team and Whitby Coastguard at a training session with a full-time officer on the clifftop at Port Mulgrave.
Team members from Staithes Coastguard, Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team and Whitby Coastguard at a training session with a full-time officer on the clifftop at Port Mulgrave.

“All Coastguard Rescue Officers successfully completed the training and the Obelisk is now in Redcar and Staithes rescue vehicles, ready to be used when required.

“Thank you to everyone who gave up their time on a cold and wet day.”

Whitby coastguard team members are due to get the Lyon obelisk kit early next year once the rest of the team have received their training.

Related topics:Whitby CoastguardWhitby