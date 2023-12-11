Staithes Coastguard has been treated to an early Christmas present – a new piece of kit!

Team members from Staithes Coastguard, Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team and Whitby Coastguard attended a training session with a full-time officer on the cliff top at Port Mulgrave, with the session based around a new piece of kit, the Lyon Obelisk.

Staithes Coastguard said: “The Obelisk is an updated version of our old Quadpod and is designed to allow rescuers to carry out rescues in a steep, rough or vertical environment.

“Its design gives rescuers much more room and manoeuvrability than the old Quadpod.

Team members from Staithes Coastguard, Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team and Whitby Coastguard at a training session with a full-time officer on the clifftop at Port Mulgrave.

“All Coastguard Rescue Officers successfully completed the training and the Obelisk is now in Redcar and Staithes rescue vehicles, ready to be used when required.

“Thank you to everyone who gave up their time on a cold and wet day.”