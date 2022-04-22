Staithes Coastguard Rescue Team called to evacuate casualty with broken ankle from Old Nab

On Wednesday afternoon Staithes Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) were asked to evacuate a 12 year old with a broken ankle from Old Nab near Staithes.

By Louise Perrin
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 1:02 pm
Coastguard Rescue Officers and Lythe Fire and Rescue Officers carrying the casualty to the YAS ambulance.

Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) from Staithes and a paramedic from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) provided casualty care then, with help from Whitby Coastguard and officers from Lythe Fire Station, carried the casualty to the waiting ambulance.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

As that incident was coming to a close four Staithes CROs were sent to the cliffs at Brotton to help Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team look for teenagers who had been reported in danger on the cliffs; no one was found to be at risk and the CROs returned to station in Hinderwell.

A spokesman for Staithes CRT said: "If you see someone injured on the coast - on the beach or cliffs - when you ring 999 for an ambulance, make sure you ask for the Coastguard too.

"We’re trained to provide casualty care and are specialists in evacuating sick or injured people from beaches or cliffs."

Whitby Coastguard