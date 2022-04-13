Keith Gregory, Station Officer at Staithes Coastguard Rescue Team is marking the occasion after two decades of devoting his time to helping those in need of emergency support.

Mr Gregory is set to receive a Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for his 20 years as an emergency service volunteer, the coastguard rescue team announced.

"We all thank Keith for his dedication and commitment to the team and HM Coastguard in general. Throughout his service he has never wavered in his commitment to excellence to the team. We admire his strong work ethic and personal integrity," Staithes Coasguard said in a statement.

Station Officer Keith Gregory with Staithes Coastguard. (Photo: Staithes Coastguard)

Steve Hart, Senior Coast Operations Officer said: "HM Coastguard would like to thank Keith for his 20 years' service, dedication and commitment he has given and so far. Keith is an exemplar Station Officer and has attended hundreds of incidents over the last 20 years.

"I would also like to take the time to thank his family, especially Mandy for their total support throughout the time that Keith has been involved with the rescue team. We look forward to celebrating with Keith and presenting him with his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal at a suitable point in the future."