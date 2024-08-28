Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rich history of Staithes will come to the fore at this September’s Festival of Arts and Heritage – with the première of a short film on the village’s fishing history, and a rare opportunity to be shown around the UK’s earliest saltworks in Boulby.

The festival, which celebrates the village’s long association with both art and the sea, runs from September 13 top 15.

It will see 110 artists, including oil painters, water colourists, sculptors, jewellers, ceramicists and textile designers, descending on Staithes, creating a selling exhibition of pop-up galleries in the village’s cottages and historic buildings.

The festival promises a full programme of music, including a performance by English folk star, Robin Hood’s Bay’s Eliza Carthy, plus talks, workshops and events.

Staithes spectacularly lit up on the Friday night of the festival.

These include a première of What the Sea Saw, a short film capturing the memories of the fishing community in Staithes from the 1950s to the present day.

The film is the latest in a series of creative works by Digital Drama as part of a National Heritage Lottery-funded project produced in partnership with the Staithes Museum and Heritage Trust and Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre.

Festival-goers can also look around a reconstruction of the Neolithic salt production process at saltworks at Boulby, by leading archaeologist Dr Stephen Sherlock who discovered the site.

Inspirational women with local connections are the focus of 10 heritage talks, including Laura Knight whose passion for Staithes led to it becoming an impressionist artists’ colony; Gertrude Bell who grew up in Redcar and lived an extraordinary life as a Middle Eastern adventurer, writer and archaeologist; and philanthropist Ruth Pennyman of Ormesby Hall.

Sean views one of the artworks on display.

As night falls, the village, footbridge and surrounding cliffs will become the backdrop for some spectacular lighting.

Throughout the weekend, Staithes will be alive to the sounds of music with street buskers and musicians performing, such as Dire Staithes, the Saltburn Ukelele Band, Irish folk duo Nick Rooke and Paul Blackburn, while the Men of Staithes traditional choir will bring the event to a close.

The festival organisers support many causes from the proceeds of the event.

Since 2014, the Festival has donated more than £38,000 to initiatives and charities such as Staithes Sports Association, Great North Air Ambulance, RNLI and the Cowbar Nature Reserve.

Simon Dawson arranging his work.

Jackie Ambrosini, one of the organisers of the festival, said: “Staithes has long been a magnet for artists who are inspired by the light and landscape along this stretch of coastline.

"Not only are visitors meeting artists in an informal setting, but they’re getting a glimpse into quirky cottages and the hidden history of the village.”

Georgia Tiffany, Tourism Community Engagement Officer for the North York Moors National Park adds: “Art is an incredibly important aspect of the National Park as the landscape, the heritage and the people all provide a rich and continuing source of inspiration for artists, which in-turn attracts visitors who are keen to see their work. This is why events such as the Staithes Festival are essential as a way of boosting support to those artists, as well as providing a truly memorable and enjoyable day out for people.”

The festival, supported by the North York Moors National Park, is free to attend; some events will be ticketed.

Visit Staithes Festival - Arts and Heritage Festival on the Yorkshire Coast.