Staithes power network to get £250,000 from Northern Powergrid - here's when the work will start

Starting on Monday April 17, the work focuses on replacing several sections of existing high voltage underground electricity cables dating back to the 1970s with more modern and sustainable equipment.

The new equipment is capable of meeting the existing demand for power, as well as any future increase in demand as the population grows and people become more reliant on electricity to power their businesses, heat their homes and charge electric vehicles.

The work is being carried out by O’Connor Utilities on Northern Powergrid’s behalf and will involve excavating in the roadway and/or footpath to install new electricity cables along a 650m route including sections of Staithes Lane, The Old Stubble, Beckside, High Street and adjoining footpaths.

Staithes, where Northern Powergrid work is due to take place.

There will be three separate phases of work taking place as follows:

Phase 1 – Staithes Lane/The Old Stubble and adjoining footpaths – from Monday April 17 to Tuesday May 16

Phase 2 – Beckside and adjoining footpaths – dates to be confirmed.

Phase 3 – Beckside/High Street to Staithes Gallery – dates to be confirmed.

The Northern Powergrid work due to go on in Staithes, near Whitby.

The company is also holding a public information meeting at Staithes Village Memorial Hall on Cliff Road, on Thursday March 23, and have invited people to drop in any time from 4pm until 7pm.

Northern Powergrid is working closely with North Yorkshire County Council to agree the best routes and times for the Phases 2 and 3 of the work to take place.

To minimise disruption, multiple teams will operate to reduce the amount of time spent on each phase and working hours will be restricted to weekdays from 8am until 4pm.

Pedestrian access into the village will be maintained as well as vehicle access for residents, businesses and emergency services.

Towards the end of each phase of work, the team will switch over each individual property from the old network to the new one and this will require a short power cut.

