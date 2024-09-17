Staithes to Sandsend charity walk in memory of England Lionesses star Beth Mead's mum June
The walk on Saturday September 28 – which would have been June’s birthday – is the latest in a series of local fundraisers for the charity Target Ovarian Cancer, which aims to offer support, improve early diagnosis and fund life-saving ovarian cancer research.
Tracy Hanson, one of the organisers, said fundraising began with people crafting and making seaglass trees and pictures, then a big coffee morning and raffle at Hinderwell Village Hall raised a tremendous £25,000.
A charity night at Chapel on the Hill in Whitby made £2,300 while the Hart Inn at Sandsend boosted the coffers by a further £1,000 with a Target Ovarian Cancer quiz night – add in the sales from the crafting, the overall total is now around £30,000.
The latest event will see more than 200 people meet at Staithes Athletic Club, heading along to Hinderwell, Runswick, Ellerby, then on to the old railway line towards Kettleness, Goldsborough and Sandsend, with the permission of Lord Normanby.
The walk will finish at The Hart Inn, where Andrew Radford will host a barbecue.
Target Ovarian Cancer representatives are travelling up from London on the day.
June’s sister Janet Gibson, one of the organisers, said: “We’re hoping to get up to £50,000 overall.
"Everybody likes to help and support us, it’s been amazing.”
People are welcome to go along to support.
