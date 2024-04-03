Star school students near Whitby sparkle with winning festival performance
Gifted pupils from St Hedda’s Catholic Primary School in Egton Bridge came away with an impressive haul of prizes after showcasing their talents for the second consecutive year, having sampled the spotlight at the 2023 event.
School governor Leanne Coates, who helped prepare the children for their performances, said: “What started off as a drama club just so we could enter the Eskdale Festival soon ignited into something much bigger.
“We’ve enjoyed seeing the children take on the challenge of learning their parts. Some children who wouldn’t always speak up in class suddenly wanted to be on stage.
“The transformation in those children was astounding. Their confidence flourished and it made me realise we couldn’t just do the festival then stop- we have since put on
performances of Matilda and The Grinch.
“The children have learnt so much, working as a team, developing listening skills and building their confidence even more. Seeing their personalities coming out on stage is a delight.
“The staff have all played a huge part in getting the children and school ready. St Hedda’s feels like one big, happy family!”
Pupils from Year 1 to Year 6 scooped first, second and third prizes in the verse-speaking category after reading poems by AA Milne and Wes Magee.
Delighted judges praised them for speaking out well, expressing their feelings and recreating the atmosphere of the poem.
Four children came first in the choral speaking category, with one judge saying: “You all had energy and really enjoyed expressing the script – well done!”
Two girls won first prize for a duologue poetry recitation and a Year 4 pupil took first prize for her piano solo performance of two songs.
Kendra Sill, Executive headteacher, said: “Oracy and performance are so important to us at St Hedda’s, and the judges’ notes mention the wonderful promise our pupils show.
“It was lovely to hear positive comments from people attending the festival about the high standards of behaviour and performance from the children.
“We are so proud of you for all of your hard work letting your lights shine so brightly.”
Established in 1903, the festival takes place in Whitby every March to help inspire and create opportunities for young people in music, drama, dance, art and speech.