Star Wars cosplayers will be out in force in Bridlington this Saturday to raise funds for Cancer Research UK – find out more here

On Saturday, May 28, the Scarborough Garrison cosplayers will be at The Promenades between 11am and 3pm posing for photos. Photo courtesy of Scarborough Garrison

The Star Wars Scarborough Garrison will be celebrating the original film’s 45th anniversary while raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope was released in 1977, and on Saturday (May 28) the cosplayers will be at the shopping centre between 11am and 3pm posing for photos.

Bridlington man Steve Harvey, who is a member of the garrison, said: “The Scarborough Garrison will be at the shopping centre in full character costumes, including Chewbacca, Boba Fett, Stormtroopers and many more.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Come along and join in the fun, have your photo taken with your favourite Star Wars character, and perhaps put on your own costume and become part of the garrison.”