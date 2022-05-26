Star Wars cosplayers will be out in force in Bridlington this Saturday to raise funds for Cancer Research UK – find out more here

The Star Wars Scarborough Garrison will be celebrating the original film’s 45th anniversary while raising money for Cancer Research UK.
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope was released in 1977, and on Saturday (May 28) the cosplayers will be at the shopping centre between 11am and 3pm posing for photos.
Bridlington man Steve Harvey, who is a member of the garrison, said: “The Scarborough Garrison will be at the shopping centre in full character costumes, including Chewbacca, Boba Fett, Stormtroopers and many more.
“Come along and join in the fun, have your photo taken with your favourite Star Wars character, and perhaps put on your own costume and become part of the garrison.”
Attention all Bridlington groups: Do you have an event you would like to see in the Free Press? If the answer is ‘yes’ please send the information to [email protected] along with your contact details.