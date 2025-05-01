Stars FC v fire service XI charity fundraiser in Scarborough raises more than £1,700

Pickles celebrity football match with North Yorkshire Fire Service in support of Neonatal units. picture: Richard Ponter.

A football match played at Scarborough Athletic’s Flamingo Land stadium has raised a total of £1,722 for the Ickle Pickles charity.

A Stars United FC celebrities team took on a North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service XI, with the money raised coming from online ticket sales, donations and player sponsorships.

The match was held to help raise funding and the awareness of the Ickle Pickles charity which support hospitals all around the UK with vital life-saving equipment for premature babies, such as incubators.

Organiser Jamie Wadlow said: “Every player and celebrity gave up their time to be a part of this amazing memorable day.”

They included Hollyoaks and former EastEnders actor Jonny Labey, ballet dancer Margherita Barbieri, actor Darren James Luckin, footballers Danny Barrow (who plays for FC Oulo in Finland), Sanchez Payne and Jake Day, local radio presenter, DJ and actor Ryan Swain, Ross McCarthy of TV show Married at First Sight; Christy O'Donnell, Nicholas Kirkland, Danny Barrow, Sundeep Grewal, Andrew Forbes, Gary Jennison, Jay Long, Mike Brown, Jamie Wadlow and Jay Anthony, as well as all of the North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service players, mascots and three officials.

"Everyone was incredible and should be proud of what we've achieved together,” added Mr Wadlow.

The fire service team won the match 4-0 in front of a gate of around 200.

Mr Wadlow also thanked the professional photographers who also gave up their free time to capture the big day and praised the cheerleaders from Phoenix Cheer who took part.

The players are pictured here in a photo taken by photographer Richard Ponter.