Stars of film and TV confirmed as guests for Sci-Fi Scarborough 2025

By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Feb 2025, 11:02 BST
Six stars of film and television, including three from Doctor Who, have been announced for this year’s Sci-Fi Scarborough.

Sci-Fi Scarborough once again invites you all to geek beside the seaside at Scarborough Spa over the weekend of Saturday April 26 and Sunday April 27, as the unconventional convention returns for the 11th consecutive year.

Ten different areas cover all aspects of fandom, from guest stars to gaming, props to publishers, cosplayers to comic books, artists to authors, traders to top-line creators, a geek pub quiz, cosplay competition, a huge Star Wars room of props and sets for photo ops, plus Cosplay guests/talks Minecraft and Fortnite from Krashlabs in the Ocean Room.

There will be six professional costuming groups in attendance both days, along with a whole room of table-top gaming from Scarborough Games Society.

People enjoying their day at the Scarborough Sci Fi Festival. picture: Richard Ponterplaceholder image
People enjoying their day at the Scarborough Sci Fi Festival. picture: Richard Ponter

Dalek Earth Force will be terrorising people, Droid Builders UK will bring the Astromechs and more to the event, as will the Bodypaint Project team, who will be in full force with artist Nick Wolfe.

Organiser said: “SFS brings a full weekend of everything you love about the world of sci-fi and fantasy with, as always, a few surprises to amaze, engage and entertain.”

CONFIRMED GUESTS

Katy Manning: Jo Grant - Dr Who

John Levene: Sergeant Benton - Dr Who

Carole Ann Ford: Susan Foreman - Dr Who

Caroline Munro: Naomi - For Your Eyes Only - Hammer Horror

Brian Wheeler: Jawa / Ewok - Return of the Jedi

Clem So: Star Wars - Dr Who - Guardians of the Galaxy - Bond: Spectre/No Time To Die

The event is on Saturday 11am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm.

