Status Quo will rock the Open Air Theatre on Sunday June 2

Status Quo kick off a sensational summer of live music on Sunday as they head to the Yorkshire coast for the opening show of TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024.

The rock legends are the first of 18 headline acts to grace the stage at the UK’s biggest open air theatre – with organisers revealing more than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this year’s shows.

It is the largest number of tickets ever sold before the opening gig of the summer series and sales are well on their way to eclipsing the 104,000 tickets sold for last year’s Scarborough OAT shows.

It is estimated the series – which includes headline shows from some of music’s biggest names – will result in an estimated £6m-plus boost for the local economy.

Peter Taylor of Cuffe & Taylor

Status Quo, who will be joined by very special guests The Alarm on Sunday, are no strangers to Scarborough OAT after headlining the historic venue three times before – in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Quo frontman Francis Rossi said: “We cannot wait to be back at Scarborough’s wonderful Open Air Theatre. We've played there three times before and all have been incredible shows.

“There’s something about the venue that is really special.

“It’s beautiful, right near the seafront and it really is like nowhere else.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre

“The Yorkshire crowds are always up for a good time so it’s going to be another classic night of Quo at the seaside.

“We can’t wait to see you all there!”

Status Quo will be followed by headliners Jess Glynne, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Deacon Blue, Tom Jones, Johnny Marr and The Charlatans, Gregory Porter, Rick Astley, Fatboy Slim, Paul Weller, JLS, Madness, James, Korn, Becky Hill, Busted and Bill Bailey – the venue’s first ever comedy headliner.

And not only is there an incredible line-up on stage, but the venue itself has never looked better thanks to substantial investment and improvements from North Yorkshire Council over the last few months.

This includes:

Filling in part of a lake and removing wooden decking at the North end of the venue

Three new 40ft long bars

Widening of the footpath to the venue’s North Entrance

Replacement of seat bases

Improvements to backstage area

Improved signage throughout the venue

Peter Taylor, of venue promoters Cuffe and Taylor who have programmed live music at the venue since 2016, said: “We are well on track for this to be the biggest and best ever summer of live music here at this incredibly special venue.

“Our good friends Status Quo will deliver a great opening to our 2024 season and we really cannot wait to open the gates on Sunday and welcome people back.

“Alongside a great line-up for 2024, audience members will notice a number of improvements to the venue and we would like to thank our partners at North Yorkshire Council for their continued investment and support.

“Not only do the shows see some of music’s biggest stars head to Scarborough, but they attract thousands of music fans to the Yorkshire coast, delivering a really important boost to the local visitor economy.”

More than 650,000 people have attended live shows at Scarborough OAT since it was refurbished and re-opened to the public in 2010.

Research shows, on average, 60% of people who attend shows at Scarborough OAT travel from outside the borough, with many staying overnight locally, bringing a multi-million benefit to the local economy.