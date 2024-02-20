Steam and Diesel Locomotive experiences announced at North Yorkshire Moors Railway

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has reintroduced its popular Steam Footplate and Diesel Cab Experiences, with booking available now. (Pic: Charlotte Graham)

From Tuesday, April 2 until Sunday, November 3, visitors can immerse themselves in the golden age of steam, with a truly unforgettable journey on a heritage steam locomotive.

On arrival, the footplate crews are on hand to welcome them onboard to take in the sights, sounds, and smells of the steam age on a return journey between Pickering and Grosmont stations.

The Steam Footplate Experience includes:

A 36-mile return footplate ride on a heritage steam locomotive along the highly scenic journey between Pickering and Grosmont (18 miles in each direction).

A Souvenir Certificate signed by the locomotive's driver.

This experience starts from and returns to Pickering Station, departing at 10:55am and returning to finish at 1:50pm. The price of the experience is £430.

For the Diesel Cab Experience, visitors can immerse themselves on the workhorses of Britain’s railways with a return journey in a cab of a heritage diesel locomotive. Travelling between Pickering and Grosmont (36 miles), diesel rail enthusiasts can enjoy Yorkshire’s amazing scenery as they traverse the North York Moors National Park.

The Diesel Cab Experience includes:

36-mile (18-mile in each direction) cab ride on a diesel locomotive.

Souvenir Certificate signed by your driver.

This course operates on various dates throughout the year.

During the Gold Timetable the service starts at 09:55 from Pickering (return departs Grosmont at 13.30) and during the Silver Timetable (Sundays) the service starts at 14:30 from Grosmont (return departs Pickering at 16.00). The price of the experience is £250.

All participants should be physically fit and aged 16 years plus. A medical declaration will be required to sign on arrival at Customer Services.