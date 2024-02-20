Steam and Diesel Locomotive experiences announced at North Yorkshire Moors Railway
From Tuesday, April 2 until Sunday, November 3, visitors can immerse themselves in the golden age of steam, with a truly unforgettable journey on a heritage steam locomotive.
On arrival, the footplate crews are on hand to welcome them onboard to take in the sights, sounds, and smells of the steam age on a return journey between Pickering and Grosmont stations.
The Steam Footplate Experience includes:
- A 36-mile return footplate ride on a heritage steam locomotive along the highly scenic journey between Pickering and Grosmont (18 miles in each direction).
- A Souvenir Certificate signed by the locomotive's driver.
- This experience starts from and returns to Pickering Station, departing at 10:55am and returning to finish at 1:50pm. The price of the experience is £430.
- For the Diesel Cab Experience, visitors can immerse themselves on the workhorses of Britain’s railways with a return journey in a cab of a heritage diesel locomotive. Travelling between Pickering and Grosmont (36 miles), diesel rail enthusiasts can enjoy Yorkshire’s amazing scenery as they traverse the North York Moors National Park.
- The Diesel Cab Experience includes:
- 36-mile (18-mile in each direction) cab ride on a diesel locomotive.
- Souvenir Certificate signed by your driver.
This course operates on various dates throughout the year.
During the Gold Timetable the service starts at 09:55 from Pickering (return departs Grosmont at 13.30) and during the Silver Timetable (Sundays) the service starts at 14:30 from Grosmont (return departs Pickering at 16.00). The price of the experience is £250.
All participants should be physically fit and aged 16 years plus. A medical declaration will be required to sign on arrival at Customer Services.
For more information and to book tickets, visit www.nymr.co.uk/steam-experience or www.nymr.co.uk/diesel-experience