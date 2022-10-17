The Train of lights that will be operating between Pickering and Levisham on the North York Moors Railway.

With just one week remaining to buy tickets, families can make light work of the dark autumn nights with a trip to the NYMR on its Light Spectacular express, an immersive steam train experience.

The audio and visual sensory event, running over the October half-term holidays, features one of its famous steam engines illuminated by more than 17,000 LED lights.

Compered by TV’s Voiceover Man Peter Dickson (X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway), the hour-long Light Spectacular runs from Pickering to Levisham twice every evening from October 22 to October 30 at 6pm and 7.45pm.

Admission includes a flashing wristband which syncs with the onboard show.