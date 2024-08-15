Step back in time as Eden Camp near Malton hosts Living History Weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eden Camp Modern History Museum near Malton is set to come alive with history for its much-anticipated Living History Weekend.

Across the weekend of August 25 to 26, visitors will be transported back in time with reenactors, captivating displays, live demonstrations, engaging talks, and a variety of activities, promising an unforgettable experience for all ages.

The past will come alive with period re-enactors, vivid storytelling and interactive demonstrations.

Meet with medics, or try your hand at authentic World War II ration recipes.

Living History Weekend at Eden Camp.

Explore the intricate details of the M50 Sherman tank, and find out why it is painted blue.

Throughout the weekend, music fans can enjoy a string of live wartime music from Karen Bluebelle and Paul Harper.

​The weekend will also feature a recreation of the arrival of prisoners of war from Malton to Eden Camp.

In 1942 , 250 Italian prisoners were escorted from Oldham and marched through Malton to their new home.

Once settled, they began work on constructing a larger and more permanent camp.

​Fashion enthusiasts are encouraged to don their best 1940s attire and become a part of the vibrant weekend.

Experience the unforgettable style of the era and immerse yourself fully in the historical ambiance.

All event activities are included in the standard admission fee, making this an affordable day out for families.

Whether you’re a WW2 history buff or just looking for a fun family day out, there’s something for everyone at Eden Camp.

Visit https://edencamp.co.uk/whats-on/living-history-weekend/ for more information and to buy tickets.