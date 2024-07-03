Step back in time to the 1940s at Eden Camp's new ‘Back to the 1940s’ event
The former prisoner of war camp, which brings history to life via exhibits in a series of huts and vehicles/aircraft, is hosting a weekend filled with nostalgic fun, lively music, and the charm of a bygone era.
The event will take place on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13.
History lovers will discover something different around every corner while exploring the 22 original prisoner of war huts.
The displays capture the humour, sacrifice and spirit of a nation at war.
Visitors can also discover the personal tributes and unique stories of some of the individuals throughout World War II.
A spokesperson said: “During the weekend, marvel at beautifully restored vehicles from the 1940s such as the Willy’s Jeep, M50 Sherman Tank, USA M16 Half Track and more, a treat for vintage car enthusiasts and history buffs alike.
"Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to swing with live music performances that capture the essence of the 1940s.
“This event is also a unique opportunity to enjoy the glamour and celebrate the era’s fashion and culture by engaging with reenactors and participating in themed activities, including a gun firing demonstration.
"The fun will continue for a classic 1940s night out, with the best of wartime and post-wartime entertainment – more details to be announced soon.
"Dress to impress and step back in time to the vibrant spirit of the 1940s at Eden Camp!
“Whether you’re a history nut, a dance enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique weekend outing, Eden Camp promises an unforgettable experience for all ages."
For further information about ‘Back to the 1940s’ and to book tickets, visit https://edencamp.co.uk/whats-on/back-to-the-1940s/
