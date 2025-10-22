Stephen Joseph Theatre teams up with Scarborough Fair to deliver Streets Festival
The town centre theatre will receive a grant of £149,479 from Phase Two of the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund.
It’s partnering with The Scarborough Fair and Scarborough Business Ambassadors to deliver Scarborough Streets, an extension of the Scarborough Fair, which comes to an end in March 2026.
Scarborough Streets has been one of the most successful strands of the Fair, creating lots of free events for families and residents and bringing in thousands of additional visitors to the town centre.
The festivals will also follow the theme of Scarborough 400, celebrating 400 years as a seaside resort.
Businesses will be encouraged to become actively involved through promotional offers, incentives and fun family activities.
Events will include the Scarborough Town Centre Advent Calendars 2025 and 2026; Scarborough Streets 2026 (29 to 31 May 2026); Fringe Streets 2026 (13 June 2026); Scarborough Art Market (4 July 2026), and Autumn Streets (10 and 11 October 2026).
The first phase of the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets fund launched in February with 20 projects receiving targeted investment, designed to revitalise high streets across York and North Yorkshire, supporting them to broaden their appeal to both residents and visitors.
David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, has now committed a further £1.7m across 19 successful projects to boost the resilience of town centres and high streets across the region.
He said: "High streets are constantly changing, but they have, and always will be, hubs for our communities.
“That's why I'm backing community-led projects across York and North Yorkshire, like Scarborough Streets, which will offer a year-round series of festivals and events to drive footfall and business to the high street of Scarborough.
"Residents and businesses understand most what is needed in their communities, and I am proud to be backing their plans with my £10m Vibrant and Sustainable High Street Fund."
SJT Chief Executive Caroline Routh said: “We’re so pleased to have been able to secure this funding with The Scarborough Fair – it’ll go straight into events which we know the people of Scarborough have been asking for.”