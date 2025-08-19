Keane Liley wrote and performed Feral at the Scarborough Fringe festival (credit: Tony Bartholomew)

Scarborough actor and theatre maker Keane Liley has won awards for best theatre and best new writing at the Scarborough Fringe festival.

Keane, who is a member of the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Young Company, won the 2025 award for Best Theatre and the Chris Mellor Award for New Writing in Theatre for his play Feral, which he wrote and performed.

It’s a sequel to his debut last year Battleground, co-created with the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s head of creative engagement, Rob Salmo, and writer Josh Overton.

Battleground and Feral were created as part of the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Arts in Eastfield programme, supported by McCain UK.

Keane Liley with his Best Theatre award presented by Scarborough Fair festival director Julian Caddy (credit Paul Wilson)

Keane said: “At the beginning of this journey, I was inexperienced, unfiltered, lacking in discipline and borderline ‘feral’. I struggled with systems and authority figures.

“In this past year I’ve developed so much, not only as an actor, but also as a person.

"I’ve gained skills, knowledge and experience that will help me achieve what I want out of life.

"Growing up, my life lacked structure and stability and in all honesty, I didn’t have it easy. I adapted and embraced the attitude that came with it, but in working with the Stephen Jospeh and Rob Salmon I’ve found structure and stability that I didn’t even know I needed.

Keane Liley was presented with his new writing award by Simona Continente Mellor (credit: Paul Wilson)

"I fell in love with this project and to have created something that’s inspired the students of my former school to want to engage with theatre because they feel like they could voice their opinion is immense, not only because we’re expanding the arts in Scarborough, but also because I didn’t feel heard when I was their age.

“Without this project and Rob’s support and mentoring, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I hope that Feral can continue to help other young people understand that they have a voice. Both Battleground and Feral have helped me in ways that no one will ever know and for that I’m so very thankful."

Rob said: "As a professional theatre maker from a community much like Eastfield, I know how rare it is to be given the space and trust to tell your own story.

" With Feral, Keane has done just that. He’s created a bold, unflinching piece for the students in his old school that refuses to soften the reality of what it’s like growing up in his community and it struck a chord, not just at George Pindar School, but with the team at Scarborough Fair who have recognised his achievements.

“In 2026 Keane will complete the trilogy with a new play, Besieged, to confront the damaging narratives too often placed on young working-class people. This isn’t about fixing anyone. It’s about listening, trusting young people to speak for themselves, and backing them when they do – that’s what we’re here to do at the Stephen Joseph."

From school, Keane went to Scarborough Sixth Form to study drama. He played the lead Jean Valjean in the college’s production of Les Miserables staged at the YMCA Theatre earlier this year. He was also in Education, Education, Education at the Stephen Joseph and in the VE Day commemorative playlet Hurly Burly at the Shakespeare arts hub in St Helen’s Square.

Scarborough Fair festival director Julian Caddy said: “Keane is a rare talent and I am so pleased that he has won both the award for Best New Writing and also Best Theatre at the Scarborough Fringe this year. His story reflects those of so many in the communities around Scarborough – but though it is very local, there are themes and issues that resonate universally and I would love to see it be told far and wide, both around the UK and across the world, too.”

Chris Mellor Award for New Writing in Theatre was presented to Keane by Simona Continente Mellor, the widow of the late Chris Mellor, a playwright and champion of performing arts in Scarborough and beyond.

The Stephen Joseph also took home the award for Best Dance Performance for Dance Together, a celebration of local dance groups in Scarborough featuring Hatton School of Performing Arts, Kellett's Performing Arts, the Benson's Stage Academy, the Brave Project, Yorkshire Coast School of Ballet and Kevin O'Connor's School of Irish Dancing.

Part of Scarborough Fair, Scarborough Fringe featured theatre, music, comedy, spoken word, children’s shows, and a variety of other events and performances.

You can watch Battleground here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eWiIRdqQh0