Stick Man returns to Dalby Forest, near Pickering, for family adventure trail

Stick Man returns to Forestry England Dalby for a family adventure trail.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families will have the chance to join a new forest adventure as the much-loved character Stick Man, based on the beautiful picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, returns to Forestry England Dalby in 2025.

From February 2025 to January 2026, Forestry England Dalby will host specially designed Stick Man activity trails, where families can follow the beloved character on his journey back to the family tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along the way, young adventurers will discover nine interactive activity panels and six spotter panels, offering hands-on experiences from building with sticks to learning about forest wildlife, birds, and nests.

Stick Man is coming to Dalby Forest.

Andy Widdowson, Head of Recreation and Visitor Experience at Forestry England, said: "We're delighted to welcome Stick Man back to our forest for what promises to be an exciting year of family adventures.

"These trails offer the perfect blend of story-telling and outdoor exploration, helping children connect with nature in a fun and memorable way.

"Through simple activities like building with sticks and discovering forest wildlife, families can create special memories while learning about the natural world around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's wonderful to see how a beloved character like Stick Man can inspire the next generation of nature lovers."

Families can buy a £4 activity pack which includes materials to create their own Stick Man and a special passport system.

Young explorers can collect stamps along the trail, filling in their adventure passports as they complete each challenge.

The trail marks the latest chapter in a successful partnership between Forestry England and Magic Light Pictures, which began in 2014.

Visit www.forestryengland.uk/stickman to plan your adventure.