Still chance to visit Whitby ice rink over Christmas and New Year - here's how to book

Whitby's ice rink is open until January 2.

The family-focused rink will be open until January 2, giving everyone across the Whitby area the chance to go down and glide into the festive spirit.

Whatever the weather, visitors will be able to skate under the cover of an all-weather marquee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 5,000 skaters taking to the rink in 2021, this year’s rink is 60% bigger at 12m x 20m.

The rink is organised by volunteers at Welcome to Whitby CIC (WTW), who hope the installation will help the town bounce back after the pandemic and provide an event that will attract residents and visitors from further afield.

The Whitby Ice Rink is being funded by a grant courtesy of Yorkshire Coast BID, as well as last year’s revenue.