Still chance to visit Whitby ice rink over Christmas and New Year - here's how to book
There’s still time for all you aspiring Torvill and Deans to have fun on Whitby’s ice rink and burn off some Christmas calories at Endeavour Wharf.
The family-focused rink will be open until January 2, giving everyone across the Whitby area the chance to go down and glide into the festive spirit.
Whatever the weather, visitors will be able to skate under the cover of an all-weather marquee.
With more than 5,000 skaters taking to the rink in 2021, this year’s rink is 60% bigger at 12m x 20m.
The rink is organised by volunteers at Welcome to Whitby CIC (WTW), who hope the installation will help the town bounce back after the pandemic and provide an event that will attract residents and visitors from further afield.
The Whitby Ice Rink is being funded by a grant courtesy of Yorkshire Coast BID, as well as last year’s revenue.
Visit https://www.whitbyicerink.com/tickets/ to buy your tickets in advance.