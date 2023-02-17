Stolen property discarded by bins on Aberdeen Terrace, Scarborough after shop theft

This person may have witnessed a suspect discard some stolen property to the side of Wilkinson's store next to some bins in the Aberdeen Terrace car park.

It happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The witness interacted with officers at the time of the incident but left the scene before providing an account.

Police are appealing for a witness they spoke to at the time of the incident to come forwards

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you believe you are that person, please get in touch, along with anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Levi Cox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”