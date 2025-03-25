Storage firm steps in to help small Whitby charity while building work goes on

Whitby charity WHISH is having building work carried out on its premises - a lift installed and doors widened to be made wheelchair accessible.

To do this a substantial amount of equipment, for instance sensory equipment, gym mats and a changing tabl – needed to be relocated to clear a space for the builders to work.

Following an appeal to Stokesley firm AR Storage, which has storage facilities at Selly Hill on the A171 just outside Whitby, a container has been made available to the charity free of charge for the duration of the project.

Tony Walker, Chair of WHISH Trustees, said: “The provision of a storage container has enabled us to and clear the areas the builders need access to, enabling them to work more efficiently and stick to the timetable for the building work.

"Also to facilitate a quicker and smoother re-opening of the building to children and families, as the items can be returned in a staged way as building work and re-decorating is completed in stages.”

Claire Oram, Operations Administrator at AR Storage, added: “We were pleased to be able to help WHISH, which does so much to help children with disabilities in the area.

"We are glad our assistance has allowed the building work to be carried out efficiently and assisted with a quicker re-opening and minimal disruption.”

WHISH – Whitby Hidden Impairments and Support – is a parent-led charity which is completely self-funded, supporting more than over 200 children and young people in the Whitby and Esk Valley area.