Storm Babet: predicted high winds delay start of Illuminated Whitby Abbey
The event, which was scheduled to have run from October 21 to 31, will instead begin on Sunday October 22.
The abbey will also be closed to the public on Friday October 20, again due to high winds.
A post on Whitby Abbey’s Facebook page reads: “If you have pre-booked your ticket for Saturday night, your ticket will be valid for any other night of Illuminated Whitby Abbey.
"Simply turn up and show your ticket to a member of staff on the door.
“If you would prefer a refund, please email [email protected] and let them know.
“We’re so sorry for any inconvenience caused, but once the storm has passed, we can’t wait to welcome you all for another spectacular run of Illuminated Whitby Abbey.”