News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Storm Babet: predicted high winds delay start of Illuminated Whitby Abbey

Illuminated Whitby Abbey will not be able to go ahead on Saturday October 21 due to the high winds predicted as Storm Babet hits the east coast.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event, which was scheduled to have run from October 21 to 31, will instead begin on Sunday October 22.

The abbey will also be closed to the public on Friday October 20, again due to high winds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post on Whitby Abbey’s Facebook page reads: “If you have pre-booked your ticket for Saturday night, your ticket will be valid for any other night of Illuminated Whitby Abbey.

Illuminated Whitby Abbey.Illuminated Whitby Abbey.
Illuminated Whitby Abbey.
Most Popular

"Simply turn up and show your ticket to a member of staff on the door.

“If you would prefer a refund, please email [email protected] and let them know.

“We’re so sorry for any inconvenience caused, but once the storm has passed, we can’t wait to welcome you all for another spectacular run of Illuminated Whitby Abbey.”

Related topics:Whitby AbbeyFacebook