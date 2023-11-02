News you can trust since 1882
Storm Ciarán: TransPennine Express urges customers in Scarborough to check before they travel

With heavy rainfall expected across some areas of Scotland and Northern England, TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers to plan carefully and check before they travel.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:42 GMT- 1 min read
Storm Ciarán is likely to cause some disruption to services in the North of England and into Scotland between Thursday 2 and Friday 3 November.

Alongside the severe weather, disruption is expected on this route, as a reduced service is in place between Newcastle and Edinburgh due to urgent repair work being carried out on a damaged viaduct between Newcastle and Morpeth.

Anyone planning on travelling on a TPE service between Thursday, 2 November, and Friday, 3 November, should allow extra time when making their journey and check before they travel via the TPE website or National Rail website.

Customers who experience a cancellation or are unable to complete their journey will be entitled to a refund from their point of purchase. More information is available at www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/refunds.

Anyone who experiences a delay may be entitled to compensation, with more information available at: www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/delay-repay-compensation.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express, said: “Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe, and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving.

“Customers should be aware that weather conditions can change quickly, which can impact our services.

"If you need to travel by train on Thursday, 2 November or Friday, 3 November, always check your entire journey before you travel and plan ahead.”

