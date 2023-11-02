Storm Ciarán: TransPennine Express urges customers in Scarborough to check before they travel

With heavy rainfall expected across some areas of Scotland and Northern England, TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers to plan carefully and check before they travel.

Storm Ciarán is likely to cause some disruption to services in the North of England and into Scotland between Thursday 2 and Friday 3 November.

Alongside the severe weather, disruption is expected on this route, as a reduced service is in place between Newcastle and Edinburgh due to urgent repair work being carried out on a damaged viaduct between Newcastle and Morpeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone planning on travelling on a TPE service between Thursday, 2 November, and Friday, 3 November, should allow extra time when making their journey and check before they travel via the TPE website or National Rail website.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers who experience a cancellation or are unable to complete their journey will be entitled to a refund from their point of purchase. More information is available at www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/refunds.

Anyone who experiences a delay may be entitled to compensation, with more information available at: www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/delay-repay-compensation.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express, said: “Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe, and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers should be aware that weather conditions can change quickly, which can impact our services.