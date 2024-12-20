Street Rocks: New indoor climbing facility to open in Scarborough
The new expansion adds eight additional roped climbing lines of 14 metres, including a rock replica section, and a new bouldering cave, to the existing 10m wall, welcoming both new and experienced climbers to scale new heights starting in the New Year.
As part of a bold vision to grow the climbing community along the coast, Street Rocks aims to bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor climbing.
By fostering an inclusive, vibrant space, the facility hopes to inspire more people to embrace the rewarding activity and enjoy its physical and mental benefits.
To mark the occasion, Street Rocks will host an official launch event on Saturday, January 18, featuring two of Britain’s most respected climbers: Steve McClure and Franco Cookson.
Steve McClure is regarded as one of the most accomplished rock climbers in British history, renowned for his significant contributions to sport and traditional climbing.
With over 30 years of experience, Steve is famous for his cutting-edge first ascents, including Rainman at Malham Cove—Britain’s first 9b (the hardest sport climbing grade in the UK).
Franco Cookson is renowned for his bold and visionary first ascents across the UK.
Franco has gained widespread recognition for his daring climbs in North Yorkshire, including the ultra-committing Nothing Lasts at Kay Nest—one of the most challenging and serious routes in British climbing.
Their attendance highlights the significance of this new facility—not just as a hub for climbers but as a launchpad for future outdoor adventures along the coast.
“We are thrilled to be finally opening this facility to the public,” said Mel Bonney, CaVCA’s Chief Executive. “This marks the culmination of years of hard work, and it’s just the beginning.
“We want Street Rocks to be a hub for climbers of all abilities and a springboard for taking climbing further—both indoors and out.
“The new facility will be fully equipped to offer climbing opportunities for complete beginners, families, and seasoned climbers looking for a challenge.
“Join us on January 18th from 2-6pm for an inspiring day of climbing, conversation, and community celebration with some of the country’s climbing greats.”
