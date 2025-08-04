'Strength, professionalism and compassion' of Whitby's emergency services praised

The “strength, professionalism and compassion” of the Whitby area’s emergency services has been praised following a string of recent deaths in and around the town.

Two bodies were discovered on Wednesday night and this was followed on Thursday by the sudden death of a woman in her 60s.

On Saturday, a woman’s body was recovered while on Sunday night, emergency service were called out amid concern for a man in his 30s who was detained for his own safety.

Whitby Coastguard posted on its Facebook page: “As many of our local followers will be aware, over the past few days, Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team has been called to several deeply tragic incidents in our local area.

Whitby Coastguard vehicle.

“Despite the very best efforts of all involved, sadly, not every outcome can be changed.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected — we hope they find strength, comfort, and support in the days ahead.

"We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to our partner agencies who responded alongside us, and to every one of our Coastguard Rescue Officers who attended.

"These kinds of incidents are never easy, but they highlight the strength, professionalism, and compassion of our volunteers.

“As a team, we support each other through the difficult days as well as the routine ones — and we remain here 24/7, ready to serve our coastline and community with care and commitment. “Remember, if you see anything that suggests someone may be in trouble at the coast- be it physically or mental health related, please do not hesitate to call 999 and ask for Coastguard.

"You are never wasting our time or resources, we are here to help."

Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale MIND charity is aware of widespread concern over recent tragic incidents in the Whitby area.

"It’s important that we all avoid speculation before the facts are known and keep in mind families and loved ones of those whose lives have been lost,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

"Sadly, we do also know that it’s a difficult time for many of us with an almost 40% increase in the number of people seeking help from mental health services in the past five years, according to the British Medical Association.

"One in four of us will experience a mental health problem in any given year, and it’s so important that no one has to face this alone.”

A spokesperson for the charity implored anyone worried about anyone to seek out these organisations.

For anyone in crisis, contact NHS 111 and select the mental health option.

Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123 or email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Your local GP practice will have a First Contact Mental Health Practitioner who you can book to see directly without needing a GP appointment.

SWR Mind is a team of people with lived experience of mental ill health offering a wide range of one-to-one peer support, workshops, talking therapy and coaching services, you can self-refer at swrmind.org.uk or contact us on 01723 339838 for information and advice.

Visit https://northyorkshiretalkingtherapies.co.uk to self-refer to North Yorkshire Talking Therapies.

Andys Man Club have groups in Whitby, Scarborough, Eastfield, Malton, Whitby and Pickering, meeting every Monday from 7pm to 9pm.

Visit https://andysmanclub.co.uk/groups to find your nearest venue.

HOPELINE247 provide 24-hour telephone support line for children and young people under the age of 35 – call 0800 068 4141.