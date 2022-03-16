Strictly Come Dancing extravaganza will keeep audiences enthralled at Bridlington Spa

Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing will be at The Spa on Wednesday, July 13.

The extravaganza will take place at the Bridlington Spa on Wednesday, July 13.

Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing will give audiences a chance to go behind the glitterball and into the wonderful sparkly world of Strictly – with the celebrities and professional dancers offering a unique insight into the TV show via stunning choreography and fascinating storytelling.

The new touring show will feature Strictly 2020 finalist and EastEnders star Maisie Smith, together with Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson.

They will be joined by the incredible Strictly professional dancers Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

As an extra special treat for Strictly fans, live music will be performed by The Wanted’s Max George, who competed in the 2020 series of the smash hit BBC One show.

Audiences will also find out how it really feels to be in the dreaded dance off; just how long it takes to create the incredible dance routines – from the first day of learning the choreography, right through to the TV show performance, and how the amazing ‘theme weeks’ are produced as the celebrities and pros recreate some of their favourite moments from the movies, musicals and Halloween weeks.

The show is directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife and dance partner Gordana Grandosek.

Maisie Smith said: “I’m very excited to continue my Strictly journey once more.

“Especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour. And to be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the Strictly TV show is a real treat.”

Rhys Stephenson added: “I have absolutely loved every moment of my Strictly experience so far, so I’m thrilled to be appearing in Strictly Presents. I can’t wait to dance again and give fans an insight into my dancing journey on the show.”

Max George said: “I can’t wait to tour with Strictly again, as I had such a blast on the arena tour. Although this time I’ll mainly be singing, I’m sure it won’t take too much to get me back on the dancefloor every night! See you there.”

Visit www.strictlypresents.com for more information and to book tickets for The Spa show.

